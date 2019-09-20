Comments
Police Shoot, Wound Armed Man Following Covina Fire
Local Weather
Here is a look at the top local stories for Friday, 9/20 at 8 a.m.
Police Shoot, Wound Armed Man Following Covina Fire
Firefighters responded to a reported structure fire Thursday night, but ended up calling for backup after they reportedly saw an armed man running nearby.
Local Weather
A high pressure system is rebuilding over us that will warm things up going into the weekend. A high of 79 for the beaches and 89 for the valleys.
