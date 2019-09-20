PARAMOUNT (CBSLA) — Two students were arrested on suspicion of battery after a fight turned into a violent brawl Friday at Paramount High School.

According to Paramount Unified School District, the fight began in the school’s cafeteria around 12:30 p.m. with two male students arguing over inappropriate photos or videos that were posted to social media.

The fight, captured by cell phone and shared to social media, escalated with as many as 20 students involved as food started to be thrown.

Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene and used pepper spray to break up the fight. The superintendent said most of the students who were pepper sprayed were treated by the school nurse practitioner and released.

Two students were taken to a local hospital as a result of being pepper sprayed.

According to the district, all students involved were suspended while an investigation was completed.

“The school district will continue to do everything in its power to maintain the safety of all students,” Supt. Dr. Ruth Perez said. “The school district will continue to do everything in its power to maintain the safety of all students. Those students that initiated conflict will receive appropriate consequences.”

According to the district, the school day ended with a smooth dismissal.