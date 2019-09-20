LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles District Attorney is charging two men with murder after they allegedly chased a victim, beat the man and left him on a roadway where he was fatally struck by a passing car.

Kyle Michael Mangubat, 21, of Pico Rivera and Anthony Edward Varela, 20, of Montebello face one count of murder.

On Wednesday, officials say the the two men got into an altercation with victim Ricky Fernando Muñoz, 21, at a bar in the 11900 block of Telegraph Road in Santa Fe Springs. The DA alleges the two men chased Muñoz into the street, assaulted him and apparently left him on the road where he was struck and killed by a passing vehicle.

Mangubat and Varela are scheduled for arraignment on September 27 in the Bellflower branch of the LA County Superior Court.

If convicted as charged, the suspects face a possible maximum sentence of 15 years to life in state prison. Bail is scheduled at $2 million for both defendants.

The case remains under investigation by the Whittier Police Department.