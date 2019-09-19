TORRANCE (CBSLA) – A small plane crashed Thursday on the roof of a Torrance shopping center, killing at least one person, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 12:15 p.m. on the 25300 block of Crenshaw Boulevard.

The aircraft – believed to be a Cessna – crashed sometime after departing from Torrance Municipal Airport, according to an FAA spokesman.

At least one person was killed, while a second was in critical condition, fire officials said.

The location of the crash was just east of the Torrance airport.

There were no further details immediately available.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.