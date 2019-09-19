Comments
COVINA (CBSLA) — Firefighters responded to a reported structure fire Thursday night, but ended up calling for backup after they reportedly saw an armed man running nearby.
The fire was first reported at about 9:21 p.m. near the intersection of West Badillo Street and North Vincent Avenue.
Covina police and Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies located the suspect, but had not taken him into custody.
As of 11 p.m., officers were using a drone to follow the man who in the backyard of a home and allegedly shooting a firearm.
Fire crews said they have taken a defensive stance until the situation was sorted out.
