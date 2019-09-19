LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Instagram users, including influencers and celebrities, will soon be restricted from seeing certain posts.

The app announced that it will be restricting anyone under the age of 18 from seeing posts that promote weight loss products and certain cosmetic surgeries.

The change is part of Instagram’s new policy regarding advertisements that target minors.

“We want Instagram to be a positive place for everyone that uses it and this policy is part of our ongoing work to reduce the pressure that people can sometimes feel as a result of social media,” Instagram’s public policy manager Emma Collins said in a statement.

Influencers like Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian have been criticized for advertising products in the past.

The new policy will affect both Instagram and Facebook.