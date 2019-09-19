LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A motorcyclist who had been part of a sideshow stopping traffic on the 5 Freeway in Pacoima died Thursday as a California Highway Patrol officer was trying to herd him and his crew off the freeway.

There were several calls reporting about 10 motorcycles doing tricks, taking video of their stunts and stopping traffic on the 5 Freeway at about 1 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

A CHP officer was in the area and conducted a law enforcement stop on the crew. All but two of the motorcyclists scattered and fled the scene. As the two motorcyclists tried to exit the freeway, one crashed into a barrier, the CHP said.

A news photographer on the scene tried to give the injured motorcyclist CPR, but he was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. The motorcyclist was not identified, and was described only as a 25-year-old man.

The Terra Bella offramp from the northbound 5 Freeway was closed during the fatal crash investigation and was expected to reopen before 6 a.m.