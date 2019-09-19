



Here is a look at the top local stories for Thursday, 9/19 at 8 a.m.

Ed Buck To Be Federally Charged In 2017 Overdose Death Of Gemmel Moore

Prominent Democratic donor Ed Buck is set to be federally charged in the 2017 death of Gemmel Moore, one of two men to die of drug overdoses at Buck’s West Hollywood condo.

Crew Member Sues Owners Of The Conception Suggesting Dangerous Conditions Helped Lead To Tragedy

A Conception crew member is suing the owners of the ship after 34 people were killed in a fire on Labor Day.

Local Weather

Thursday will be the coolest day of the week before the heat returns Friday. A high of 76 for the beaches and 82 for the valleys.