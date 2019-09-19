CAJON PASS (CBSLA) — Three men heading back from Las Vegas earlier this week captured video of a driver swerving all over a highway and nearly hitting several cars.

The harrowing incident happened Monday afternoon on the 15 Freeway in the Cajon Pass area.

After the driver was able to make it to the side of the road, the men planned to confront the him — thinking he was under the influence.

It turned out the man was a diabetic and was suffering from the effects of low blood sugar.

The three men stayed with the driver while they called police to report the accident and the medical emergency.

There were no major injuries reported.