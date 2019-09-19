



– California’s elections chief and former Los Angeles City Councilman Alex Padilla is defending a state law requiring presidential candidates to release their tax returns is constitutional despite a legal setback.

Secretary of State Alex Padilla’s comments Thursday come after a federal judge sided with the Trump campaign in its request to halt the law.

The law requires presidential candidates to release five years of tax returns to appear on the state’s March 2020 primary ballot.

Padilla says California will determine its next steps after the judge issues his written ruling next month. U.S. District Judge Morrison England Jr. said he expects an appeal.

Trump attorney Jay Sekulow said he was encouraged by the judge’s decision to halt the law.

“It remains our position that [California’s tax return] law is unconstitutional because states are not permitted to add additional requirements for candidates for president and that the law violated citizens’ 1st Amendment right of association”, Sekulow said in a written statement.

Last month, Trump and the GOP sued California over the law, calling it unconstitutional because it creates an additional requirement to run for president. It also claims the law would deny voters an opportunity to vote for their chosen candidates.