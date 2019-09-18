



— A 49-year-old woman who was stabbed to death at a home in Rancho Cucamonga Monday was a dean at Los Angeles Mission College in Sylmar.

Darlene Montes was stabbed several times at an upscale home in the 6300 block of Elkridge Place Monday morning. Her father, 71-year-old Joe Edwards Montes, has been charged in her murder.

According to the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department, Joe Montes called 911 to report that he had stabbed his daughter. A possible motive in the killing has not been disclosed by investigators.

On Wednesday, L.A. Mission College confirmed that Montes was the school’s dean of academic affairs.

“Darlene was a beautiful soul,” College President Monte Perez said in a statement. “She was well-loved on campus and touched the lives of countless community college students, not to mention faculty, staff and administrators. Dean Montes was a great administrator and had a reputation as a hard worker. We will greatly miss her.”

Montes joined the school in 2008 as an executive assistant to the school president. She had been dean of academic affairs since 2014. Earlier this year, she received an award from the College Administration of Justice Department for outstanding leadership.

The school has set up a GoFundMe page has been set up to help her family with funeral expenses.