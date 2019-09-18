SANTA FE SPRINGS (CBSLA) — A man was found dead Wednesday in the middle of a big Santa Fe Springs road, and police are working to determine how exactly he died.

Reports of a man in the street came in to Whittier police just before 1 a.m. The man was found on Telegraph Road, near Pioneer, bleeding from the head and with injuries indicating he was hit by a car.

The man was injured so severely, paramedics were unable to help him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Family members came to the crime scene and said they knew their loved one was hit, but were not able to give more details.

There are conflicting reports that the man may have died as a result of a fight at a nearby bar that may have spilled into the street, but police have not confirmed that account.

No suspect descriptions have been released.

Telegraph Road was closed from Pioneer Boulevard to Alburtis Avenue for the death investigation.