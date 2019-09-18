



— Before flying off to San Diego for his next stop on this fundraising trip, President Donald Trump made a big announcement Wednesday on the tarmac of LAX, naming Southern California native Robert O’Brien as his choice for the new national security advisor.

O’Brien has degrees from UCLA and UC Berkeley and is a founding partner of a local law firm. He is currently the Trump Administration’s special presidential envoy for hostage affairs at the State Department. O’Brien will replace John Bolton, who resigned from the post last week.

The president wrapped up his visit to Los Angeles with a fundraising breakfast. He flew out of LAX for more fundraising events in San Diego.

The president’s fundraising swing began in San Francisco Tuesday on his way down the coast, attending re-election events and also offering his takes on hot-button issues in the Golden State, like the homeless crisis.

On Air Force One, Trump told reporters, “We can’t let Los Angeles (and) San Francisco destroy themselves by allowing what’s happening …We have people living in our … best highways, our best streets, our best entrances to buildings … where people in those buildings pay tremendous taxes … and all of a sudden they have tents.”

The visit comes a week after Trump sent a team to examine the local response to the homeless crisis. He has discussed forcibly removing people possibly to federal sites and also blames California politics for the crisis. Ben Carson, Trump’s Housing and Urban Development secretary, will meet Wednesday with LAPD Chief Michel Moore to discuss the homeless problem.

California, a Democratic stronghold that received frequent visits from President Barack Obama, hasn’t seen much of President Trump since he took office. This trip is only his fourth to Los Angeles.