



— President Donald Trump will attend a fundraising breakfast somewhere in the Los Angeles area early Wednesday morning before leaving for more events in San Diego.

The White House confirmed the breakfast event would start at 8:50 a.m. and that the president would deliver remarks, but did not say where it would take place.

Drivers were advised to avoid the following areas between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Wednesday:

— The area around Wilshire Boulevard between the 110 Harbor Freeway & S. Flower Street

— The area around S. Figueroa Street between 7th Street & W. 4th Street

— The area around N. Hill Street between Bernard Street & Alpine Street

— The area around W. College Street between Yale Street & N. Main Street

— The area around N. Spring Street between Alpine Street & S. Avenue 18

Street Closures:

— Figueroa Street from 6th Street to 8th Street, Wilshire Boulevard from Flower Street to Beaudry Avenue, and 7th Street from Flower Street to Bixel Street will be closed beginning at 4:00 a.m. through about midday.

RELATED STORY: Fights Erupt Between Protesters, Trump Supporters In Beverly Hills As President Attends Fundraising Event

The president’s fundraising swing began in San Francisco Tuesday. He is working is his way down the coast, attending re-election events and also offering his takes on hot-button issues in the Golden State, like the homeless crisis.

On Air Force One, Trump told reporters, “We can’t let Los Angeles (and) San Francisco destroy themselves by allowing what’s happening …We have people living in our … best highways, our best streets, our best entrances to buildings … where people in those buildings pay tremendous taxes … and all of a sudden they have tents.”

The visit comes a week after Trump sent a team to examine the local response to the homeless crisis. He has discussed forcibly removing people possibly to federal sites and also blames California politics for the crisis. Ben Carson, Trump’s Housing and Urban Development secretary, will meet Wednesday with LAPD Chief Michel Moore to discuss the homeless problem.

California, a Democratic stronghold that received frequent visits from President Barack Obama, hasn’t seen much of President Trump since he took office. This trip is only his fourth to Los Angeles.

Morning commuters should prepare for rolling closures throughout the Los Angeles area until the president leaves for San Diego.