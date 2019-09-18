Comments
MONTECITO HEIGHTS (CBSLA) — A man believed to be armed with a sharp object and suffering from a mental health issue was taken into custody Wednesday night in Montecito Heights after officers used less-than-lethal rounds to subdue him.
Police responded to the call at about 7:15 p.m. to investigate reports of a possibly armed man in the 4500 block of North Figueroa Street. When officers arrived, they confronted an object and less-than-lethal rounds were used.
The man was taken into custody and the Los Angeles Police Department Mental Evaluation Unit was called.
No officers were injured.
(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)
You must log in to post a comment.