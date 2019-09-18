



— The Los Angeles Board of Police Commissioners unanimously voted that a Los Angeles police officer violated the department’s policy when the police officer fatally shot a man at a 24-Hour Fitness in Hollywood last October

The unidentified officer fatally shot Albert Ramon Dorsey, 30, who was believed to have been homeless, on the morning of Oct. 29, 2018 after officers responded to a call of battery at the gym in the 6300 block of Sunset Boulevard. Dorsey was allegedly involved in an altercation with a gym employee.

Body camera footage released by the Los Angeles Police Department appeared to show officers attempting to get Dorsey out of a shower at the gym, but Dorsey is seen refusing their commands. At one point, officers appeared to attempt to handcuff Dorsey. When Dorsey resisted, the officers deployed Tasers.

The footage released fails to show when and how Dorsey was killed, police said, because both body cameras were knocked off during the altercation with Dorsey. According to police, after the cameras were knocked off, Dorsey assaulted one of the officers which prompted the other officer to shoot Dorsey.

Dorsey was pronounced dead at the scene, and one officer suffered minor injuries following the altercation.

The reasoning behind the commission’s vote was not immediately released, but LAPD Chief Michel Moore’s findings report said officers failed to give complete warnings to Dorsey when they deployed less-lethal tactics.

“The circumstances are tragic and sad, and you have my condolences as chief and a father and an individual,” Moore said during Tuesday’s meeting. “The department seeks to resolve circumstances like this peacefully. We look to provide and hire people of character and ability to be problem solvers and negotiate through difficult circumstances. We also give them instruction and guidance as to expectations, and when mistakes are made there are consequences.”

Moore said he would consider further disciplinary actions following the commission’s vote.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)