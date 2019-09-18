



— Ed Buck – once a wealthy Democratic donor – is now just hours away from facing a judge on three felony counts.

Buck was arrested after a man claimed he overdosed – twice – inside Buck’s West Hollywood apartment.Buck is accused of running a drug house and forcing meth on vulnerable homeless men.

The latest accuser lived to tell. And he is now telling his story to detectives.

The latest alleged victim follows two other men who overdosed and died inside Buck’s apartment — 26-year-old Gemmel Moore two years ago – and then last January, 55-year-old Timothy Dean.

Mark Chambers, a friend of Dean’s, says, “When I got the news last night that all of this had transpired, I got emotional. I just know that it’s going to save somebody else. It’s terrible that it took this – two overdoses and surviving?”

According to new court documents, the latest victim told authorities that Buck administered two large doses of meth to him — first on September 4 and then on the 11th.

Both times the alleged victim was hospitalized.

Court documents say the second time Buck tried to stop the the man from getting help but he fled, Criminal defense attorney and CBS2 Legal Analyst Alexandra Kazarian says “The prosecution needs to get to the jury that there are three very similar situations in this one location.”

Kazarian says a challenge for prosecutors will be convincing a jury their witness is credible.

“Did he force it on them? Were they doing it voluntarily? Was he very cold and callous when they were overdosing or were they overdosing or where they overdosing and not able to read the situation,” Kazarian says.

In the bail memo prosecutors did not mince words saying Buck is a violent and dangerous sexual predator. They added, “He mainly preys on men made vulnerable by addiction and homelessness.”

Sheriff’s investigators told Wait they found hundreds of pictures inside Buck’s apartment showing men in compromising positions. They also allege it was only a matter of time before he injected a massive dose of meth into someone else.

Held on $4 million bail, Buck is expected to make a court appearance Thursday.