



— Lillian Solomon may be celebrating her 100th birthday today, but good luck to any millennials trying to keep up with her.

The Los Angeles centenarian is an avid bowler, faithful exerciser and traveling enthusiast who zips around town in a silver convertible with the top down and her 99-year-old boyfriend Edward Huyffer in the passenger seat.

The spunky 100-year-old was actually at a bowling alley with another boyfriend when she met Huyffer.

“I thought he was kind of cute and the man that I was going with at the time was not active enough for me,” Solomon said.

It appears to have been a smart move for Solomon – the couple has been together for 25 years.

“When I wake up in the morning, he kisses me and says, ‘good morning, my queen,’” she said.

Solomon was born in Winnipeg, Canada in 1919 and moved to Los Angeles at the age of 4. She’s been enjoying the California life ever since.

But does she have any tips for making it to triple digits?

“Anything that (is) stressful, let it go by,” she said. “Eating properly, exercise.”

And having a partner who can keep up doesn’t seem to hurt, either.