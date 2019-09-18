Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Officers negotiated with a suspect who was barricaded inside of a Mid City home Wednesday evening.
The barricade began around 5:15 p.m. in the 2100 block of Orange Drive.
Officers attempted to take a wanted suspect into custody when the suspect barricaded himself inside of a home.
LAPD officers and SWAT were on-scene attemtping to negotiate to resolve the situation.
Views from SKY9 showed people being evacuated from the home. It was not immediately clear who was inside.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
