LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Officers negotiated with a suspect who was barricaded inside of a Mid City home Wednesday evening.

The barricade began around 5:15 p.m. in the 2100 block of Orange Drive.

Officers attempted to take a wanted suspect into custody when the suspect barricaded himself inside of a home.

LAPD officers and SWAT were on-scene attemtping to negotiate to resolve the situation.

Views from SKY9 showed people being evacuated from the home. It was not immediately clear who was inside.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

