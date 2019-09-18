



— A statue in Glendale dedicated to the Korean women taken into sex slavery during World War II has been vandalized — again.

Police said someone used a black marker to vandalize the Korean Comfort Women Peace Monument and knocked over several nearby flower pots at Glendale Central Park in the 200 block of Brand Boulevard. Glendale police said this is the second time this summer that the monument has been vandalized.

Glendale Police Department Sgt. Dan Suttles said a hoodie-clad vandal was recorded on surveillance video that was being reviewed by investigators.

The monument was installed in 2013 with the cooperation of the Korea-Glendale Sister City Association. The term “comfort women” refers to women and girls who were treated as sex slaves in areas conquered by the Japanese. The monument was paid for and is maintained by the Korean American Forum of California.

“The City Council supported the installation of the Comfort Women Peace Monument as a lasting tribute to the suffering of women and girls of many nationalities during World War II and to promote peace between all. The city of Glendale takes this incident very seriously and will take all measures to apprehend the perpetrators and hold them accountable in court,” Glendale Mayor Ara Najarian said in a statement following a July 22 incident of vandalism.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Glendale Police Department at 818-548-4911. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS or online.

