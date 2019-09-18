



– New details are coming out about a 37-year-old man who prosecutors say suffered a methamphetamine overdose last week in the West Hollywood apartment of prominent Democratic donor Ed Buck.

Buck, whose apartment in the 1200 block of Laurel Avenue has been the scene of two fatal drug overdoses, was behind bars Wednesday on $4 million bail after he was arrested and charged by the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office after an alleged third victim nearly fatally overdosed at his home.

Sources tell CBSLA’s David Goldstein the man lived with Buck for about five weeks and nearly overdosed twice on drugs allegedly provided by Buck. Police are still working to confirm that information.

Buck allegedly threw the victim out of the house last week, but when he came back to retrieve his clothes on Sept. 11, Buck either didn’t answer the door or wasn’t home.

The man then called the sheriff’s department and told them he almost overdosed at the house, according to sources. When authorities tried Buck’s house, they didn’t receive an answer and let the guy go.

Goldstein’s team was tipped it and got to the house last week minutes after police left.

Detectives working the Buck case found the victim and got his story. They moved quickly to file charges to get him off the streets, Goldstein reported.

The investigation of the two deaths is still continuing.

Buck is expected to be arraigned Thursday.