



– A high-end fashion designer says he was brutally assaulted last week in the parking lot of his fashion show in downtown L.A.

Pol’ Atteu, known for dressing countless celebrities, was beaten at St. John’s Cathedral Friday, where he and his husband, Patrik Simpson, were hosting a charity fashion show for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Atteu and Simpson told CBS2 Tuesday that the attack occurred backstage of the show.

“This guy just punching, both fists, closed fists, I mean, the knee, the leg, everywhere,” Simpson said.

“I mean, how do you hate somebody you don’t even know this much?” Atteu said.

Atteu said he spent two nights in the hospital with a concussion and bruises. He also re-injured a broken shoulder.

“For somebody to just keep beating you up, and keep punching you, punching you and calling you a f—— f—–, that something that stays with you for such a long time,” Atteu said.

Security video from the cathedral shows the alleged attacker running from the scene.

Atteu and Simpson believes that the suspect attacked him because his child wasn’t picked for the fashion show.

“His child didn’t get picked for the fashion show, I understand that,” Simpson said. “But then, when you’re yelling slurs about someone’s sexuality, that takes it a step further.”

Atteu said cameras for his new reality show was rolling at the time of the show, some of which may have even caught the attack. Atteu says he knows the identity of the suspect. However, Los Angeles police had not yet made an arrest as of Tuesday.

Atteu says that despite the injuries, he’ll be attending the Emmy’s Sunday, where he’ll be showcasing four gowns.