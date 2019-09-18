



Here is a look at the top local stories for Wednesday, 9/18 at 8 a.m.

Ed Buck Charged With Running A Drug Den In West Hollywood Apartment

Prominent Democratic donor and political activist Ed Buck was charged Tuesday with running a drug den out of his West Hollywood apartment and providing methamphetamine to a 37-year-old man who suffered an overdose last week, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office said.

President Trump To Attend Breakfast Fundraiser Before Moving On To San Diego

President Donald Trump attended a fundraising breakfast in the Los Angeles area early Wednesday morning before leaving for more events in San Diego.

Bon Appetit Magazine Names Tiny Echo Park Counter Joint Konbi Best New Restaurant In America

A counter joint in Echo Park with seating for just 10 people has been named the best new restaurant in America by Bon Appetit magazine.

Local Weather

The cool down continues Wednesday with a high of 77 for the beaches and 86 for the Inland Empire.