WILMINGTON (CBSLA) – One person was killed and two others wounded in a shooting in Wilmington Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting was reported at 3:11 p.m. in the 800 block of Bay View Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

One of the victims died at the scene and two others were taken to a hospital.

One of the wounded was said to be in critical condition after being struck multiple times while the other was reported to be in stable condition, said a lieutenant

at the LAPD’s Harbor Station.

There was no suspect information immediately available.