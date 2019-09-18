Comments
One of the wounded was said to be in critical condition after being struck multiple times while the other was reported to be in stable condition, said a lieutenant
WILMINGTON (CBSLA) – One person was killed and two others wounded in a shooting in Wilmington Wednesday afternoon.
The shooting was reported at 3:11 p.m. in the 800 block of Bay View Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
One of the victims died at the scene and two others were taken to a hospital.
at the LAPD’s Harbor Station.
There was no suspect information immediately available.
