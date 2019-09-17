LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A new safety feature went live on the Uber app across the country Tuesday asking riders if they’re “OK.”

The new feature, RideCheck, automatically connects riders and drivers with help in the event of an accident.

It uses GPS technology along with other smartphone sensors to detect possible safety hazards.

Riders and drivers will receive a notification asking if they are “OK.”

They will then be able to let Uber know if they need help or is all is well.

If they are in need of help, the rider and driver can tap the in-app emergency button.

The company says there are plans to expand RideCheck in more countries very soon.