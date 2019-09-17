LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — All lanes of the southbound 605 Freeway at Willow Street were closed early Tuesday morning after a semi-truck overturned taking out a guard rail.

Initial reports from the scene were that the semi-truck overturned after hitting a car. Another car was involved after it hit the engine of the semi-truck that fell out onto the highway following the first crash. According to California Highway Patrol, the accident happened just after 1 a.m.

Initial reports said the driver of the semi-truck declined hospital treatment, but the other people involved were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

According to reports from the scene, the semi-truck was on its way to Costa Mesa carrying a carnival ride.

All traffic was being diverted at Spring Street. CHP said it hoped to have at least two lanes of the freeway open by 4:30 a.m.