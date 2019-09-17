SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — A man armed with a long gun possibly outfitted with a scope is holed up inside an auto parts store in Santa Ana.

First Street at Harbor and Santa Ana is shut down in both directions while police try to get the man to come out of the auto parts store peacefully.

He was first reported at 11 a.m. while he was inside a 7-Eleven store across the streets. Witnesses told police he had a long gun with a scope on it. When officers arrived, he got past them and made it into the auto parts store, where he has gone in and out. At one point, the suspect hid underneath a car in a lot out back before going back inside.

“It’s just a matter of time now,” Santa Ana police spokesman Anthony Bertagna said. “We’ll reach out to him and give him a chance to surrender peacefully and we’ll wait him out.”

Traffic from Harbor Boulevard is being diverted around the police activity.

Breaking: Full SWAT call out ordered to 1st and Harbor in #Santaana where an armed man is hiding inside of 1st Street auto parts. Employees got out safely. This all started at 7/11 across the street ⁦@SantaAnaPD⁩ @cbsla #cbsla pic.twitter.com/6kGdAprLlT — michele gile (@CBSmichelegile) September 17, 2019