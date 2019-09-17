Comments
WESTLAKE (CBSLA) – A man was found murdered in MacArthur Park area of Westlake Tuesday morning.
The victim was discovered in the 600 block of South Coronado Street at around 8:15 a.m.
Los Angeles police responded to find him lying on the ground and unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. He was not immediately identified.
There was no immediate word on how the man died or a motive. No arrests had been made and no suspect information was released.
LAPD homicide detectives are investigating.
