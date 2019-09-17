



– A man has been arrested, accused of shooting and killing a 24-year-old mother in Granada Hills back in July as she was returning home from work.

Javier Flores, 24, was arrested on murder charges in the slaying of Cheyenne Brown, Los Angeles police reported Tuesday.

He was taken into custody at his home on Jefferson Way in Simi Valley during a series of raids that took place on Sept. 12, police said. Officers also conducted raids on multiple locations in Granada Hills and Mission Hills.

According to police, on the night of July 22, Flores shot and killed Brown next to her car in the 16600 block of Chatsworth Street. She was returning from work and had parked feet away from the backyard door to a home she shared with her grandparents.

Her grandfather, Bill Schroeder, told CBS2 at the time that he heard three gunshots and ran outside to find his Brown lying in the alley behind their home.

A full-size truck was seen fleeing the location following the shooting, police said. The relationship between Brown and Flores and a motive for the killing was not disclosed.

Flores is expected to be arraigned in L.A. County Superior Court Tuesday afternoon.