Here is a look at the top local stories for Tuesday, 9/17 at 8 a.m.
Downtown LA Street Closures In Place For Rare Visit By President Trump
President Donald Trump will visit Southern California Tuesday for a big-ticket fundraiser in Beverly Hills.
Lots of sunshine Tuesday with temperatures below average as the cooling trend continues. A high of 81 for the beaches and 88 for the valleys.
