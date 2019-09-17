



— Police were investigating Monday after a fight at Moreno Valley Middle School left one student badly injured.

Parents said Landmark Middle School, with its signs that call for a stop for bullying, has seen its fair share of fights on the campus and they believe administrators are not doing enough.

“Drive around on the fence, you’ll see they have stop bullying,” Alicia Espinoza, a parent, said. “It’s a joke. It’s a total joke.”

The fight, caught on video, shows two young students coming face to fact outside of a classroom when one of the students steps back, pulls up his pans and then hits the other student in the face. The student’s body immediately goes limp and he falls to the ground as his head appears to slam into a concrete pillar. Police said he was taken to the hospital with major injuries.

“This boy could wake up, or he could potentially lose his life,” Adrian Conley, a parent, said.

According to students who witnessed the fight, the student was foaming at the mouth and possibly having a seizure.

“I just saw the kid on the floor,” Christian, a 7th grader, said.

Christian said there was at least one person performing chest compressions on the injured student.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department was handling the criminal investigation of fight, but would not comment on whether the student’s condition had improved or worsened. The Moreno Valley Unified School District would not comment either, stating that the safety of their students was their top priority.

The sheriff’s department would not say whether they’ve arrested anyone in connection with the fight, but the investigation is ongoing.