CARSON (CBSLA) — City officials in Carson wants tighter restrictions on guns and gun dealers.

The resolution will be up for a vote Tuesday night at the Carson City Council meeting. Mass shootings in Las Vegas and Thousand Oaks, four that happened this summer that killed a total of 60 people and recent moves by large retailers like Walmart asking customers to not openly carry guns are cited as reasons for the new resolution.

Carson municipal code currently has a ban on the sale or possession of assault weapons and has strict regulations on the sale or purchase of ammunition. This new resolution – which directs staff and the city attorney’s office to implement the new regulations – would expand on those current bans and restrictions.

The resolution calls for gun dealers confined to commercial zones and at least a mile away from schools, churches, bars and neighborhoods. The resolution also calls for a ban on the sale and possession of guns on all city property, including city hall and parks and recreational areas.

If the resolution passes and becomes law, the new regulations could be the strictest in Southern California. The city says it will work with the eight licensed and permitted gun dealers who currently call Carson home to meet the requirements.

Critics of the resolution say it is so broad, gun owners would essentially only be allowed to keep their weapons inside their homes.