



– Decades after their respective deaths, rock legends Buddy Holly and Roy Orbison will be touring Southern California this month.

The “Rock ‘N Roll Dreams Tour” will kick off in San Francisco before heading down south and will feature holograms using actual sound from performances by Orbison, who died in 1988, and Holly, who died in 1959, to create holograms of the singers.

Base Hologram, the company bringing the dead rock stars back to life, uses body doubles and a little computer magic to pull off the show, along with the help of a live band and orchestra.

The high-tech show has gotten the blessing from Orbison’s family.

“It’s so touching to see people having these family moments, where it’s like a guy and his dad, and they’re watching my dad and they’re in tears,” said Alex Orbison, the singer’s son.

The tour, which includes nearly 60 stops across the country and in Europe, is scheduled for the following dates in SoCal:

September 26 – The Granada Theatre – Santa Barbara, CA

September 27 – Saban Theater – Beverly Hills, CA

September 28 – Majestic Fox Theater – Bakersfield, CA

October 1 – Magnolia Performing Arts Center – El Cajon

