



— Anaheim police were asking for the public’s help finding an 86-year-old woman who went missing Tuesday.

Adele Delaney was said to have symptoms of dementia and was last seen around 9:45 a.m. on Lincoln Avenue heading toward State College Boulevard in Anaheim, police said.

Delaney was described as having gray hair and was last seen wearing a light blue shirt and light-colored pants.

She was also said to use a black wheelchair.

Anaheim police notified the public that Delaney had been found safe just before 2:40 p.m. Tuesday.