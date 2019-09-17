CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — Anaheim police were asking for the public’s help finding an 86-year-old woman who went missing Tuesday.

An undated photo of Adele Delaney who went missing in the Anaheim area Tuesday.

Adele Delaney was said to have symptoms of dementia and was last seen around 9:45 a.m. on Lincoln Avenue heading toward State College Boulevard in Anaheim, police said.

Delaney was described as having gray hair and was last seen wearing a light blue shirt and light-colored pants.

She was also said to use a black wheelchair.

Anaheim police notified the public that Delaney had been found safe just before 2:40 p.m. Tuesday.

