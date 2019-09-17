Comments
ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — Anaheim police were asking for the public’s help finding an 86-year-old woman who went missing Tuesday.
Adele Delaney was said to have symptoms of dementia and was last seen around 9:45 a.m. on Lincoln Avenue heading toward State College Boulevard in Anaheim, police said.
Delaney was described as having gray hair and was last seen wearing a light blue shirt and light-colored pants.
She was also said to use a black wheelchair.
Anaheim police notified the public that Delaney had been found safe just before 2:40 p.m. Tuesday.
