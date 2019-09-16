



– A drunken Glendale man broke into a home in Beverly Hills and refused to leave, prompting a bizarre standoff that shut down nearby Rodeo Drive for about four hours Sunday afternoon, authorities say.

Vladimir Chistyakov, 41, was taken into custody on charges of residential burglary and resisting arrest.

According to Beverly Hills police, at around 12:20 p.m., Chistyakov broke into a home in the 500 block of North Rexford Drive. A resident confronted him, and when Chistyakov refused to leave, the resident ran out and called police.

Beverly Hills police SWAT swarmed the neighborhood and surrounded the home with Chistyakov still inside, officials say. A Los Angeles police helicopter was also called in to provide aerial support, and the 500 block of North Rodeo Drive was shut down.

After about four hours, SWAT raided the home and found Chistyakov hiding inside. He was not armed.

Police later determined that Chistyakov was very drunk when he decided to break into the home.

Rodeo Drive was reopened by around 4:40 p.m.