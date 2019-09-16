PACIFIC PALISADES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Fire Department was working with SoCal Gas Monday afternoon after a natural gas pipeline was ruptured in Pacific Palisades.

Officials reported to the natural gas leak at 17337 W. Tramonto Drive just after 4 p.m.

The gas leak was said to have been the result of an approximately three-inch subterranean natural gas pipeline being ruptured at a construction site near an apartment building and school, according to LAFD.

LAFD was working to move an unknown number of people from one nearby large apartment building.

No illnesses and no injuries were immediately reported.

