VAN NUYS (CBSLA) – Authorities are trying to identify the charred remains of a man who was found dead in a shopping cart along the Los Angeles River in Lake Balboa Park last week, the victim of a homicide.

The body was discovered in the early morning hours of Sept. 10 in the 6400 block of Balboa Boulevard, according to Los Angeles police.

Earlier that same morning, Los Angeles Fire Department crews had responded to a brush fire just east of where the body was found, police said.

On Friday, an autopsy confirmed that the man had been murdered. He has not yet been identified. There was no word on a cause of death.

Police are unsure if the victim was homeless. Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying both the victim and finding the suspect.

Anyone with information should call LAPD detectives at 213-486-6890.