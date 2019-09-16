



– The Gold Line is back up and running fully in Pasadena one week after downed power lines halted train service through the area.

Just after 7 a.m., the Los Angeles Metropolitan Transit Authority reported that normal service had finally resumed.

On Sept. 9, overhead lines that supply power to the trains came down, halting train service near Allen Station, which is located near Maple Street and Allen Avenue. Metro officials had to help passengers off a train that had become stopped between stations and walk them down the railway to a waiting train.

Metro was forced to shut down service in both directions between Lake and Sierra Madre Villa stations so crews could do emergency repairs to power equipment.

Eventually, a single track was reopened, but east and westbound trains were forced to share the track between Del Mar and Sierra Madre Villa stations, creating massive delays. Buses were also shutting passengers between the two stations.

During the week-long repair, some passengers told CBS2 they chose to forgo public transportation entirely.

https://twitter.com/metrolaalerts/status/1173577250316460032