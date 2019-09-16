IRVINE (CBSLA) — A small brush fire in Irvine that broke out in Irvine Sunday afternoon was quickly contained.

It helped firefighters that the fire broke out about 500 feet from a fire station.

CBS2/KCAL9’s Jeff Nguyen said the firefighters were also aided by the fact winds were not strong in the area.

In all, the blaze burned about 16 acres near the 405 Freeway and Sand Canyon.

At one point, flames got close to the Quail Hill trail head.

“In the beginning, I heard a lot of choppers,” said nearby resident Tim Hsueh, “I got a neighborhood alert from my emails.”

He said he was never concerned the fire would get out of control as there were four water-dropping choppers also working on the blaze.

The Public Information Officer for the OCFA tweeted video of one of the choppers dropping water from an inside-the-chopper view.

[FOSSIL FIRE] Helicopter footage of one of our helicopters going in for a water drop on the vegetation fire in Shady Canyon. @City_of_Irvine @OCFAAirOps @OCFAChief pic.twitter.com/1bng94idVp — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) September 16, 2019

“They were able to make quick work of the fire,” said Capt. Paul Holaday with the Orange County Fire Authority. “And our ground crews were able to follow up and mop it up.”

The fire started a stone’s throw from Station 47.

“There were never any structures threatened by this fire,” says Holaday, “it was about 200 yards from the fire station.”

Both the OCFA and Irvine Police launched drones to map the firefight from the sky.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.