SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — A man was found fatally shot after crashing onto the campus of Santa Ana College early Monday.

Police were called to Bristol and 17th at about 1 a.m. to investigate a report of shots fired. Not many details are available about the shooting, but officers did follow the trail of what happened to the man who was shot.

Investigators say the fatally wounded man’s car lost control, went over a curb, over bushes and stopped on a retaining wall bordering a parking lot at Santa Ana College, 1530 W. 17th St. After crashing, the man — who was the only person in the car — was got out and collapsed.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two people have been detained in connection with the shooting.

Detectives say they will be going over security video from the campus and a nearby McDonald’s restaurant as part of the investigation.

Bristol remains closed for the fatal shooting investigation. School officials say Santa Ana College will remain shut down until the scene is clear.