LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – Investigators are searching for the driver of a pickup truck which struck and killed a 90-year-old man who was crossing a street in Long Beach Sunday night.

The victim was crossing Willow Street, at La Vere Drive, just before 9:30 p.m. when he was hit by a white Toyota Tacoma pickup truck, Long Beach police report. The victim was in an unmarked crosswalk at the time.

The victim was rushed to a hospital where he died, police said. His name was not released.

The driver of the white pickup truck sped away and remains at large. There was no description of the driver.

It’s unclear if police have obtained any surveillance video of the suspect’s truck or the collision. Anyone with information should call police at 562-570-7355.