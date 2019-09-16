



Here is a look at the top local stories for Monday, 9/16 at 8 a.m.

18-Year-Old Shot, Killed Outside Rose Bowl

Police say one person is dead and another is injured after a fight and shooting at the Rose Bowl.

Gold Line Service Fully Restored In Pasadena

The Gold Line is back up and running fully in Pasadena one week after downed power lines halted train service through the area.

U.S. Forest Service Hiring 1,500 For Temporary Jobs In 2020

The U.S. Forest Service needs to hire more than 1,500 people across the state for temporary jobs in 2020.

Local Weather

A high pressure system parked over us will keep temperatures toasty this weekend. A high of 91 for the Los Angeles and Orange County metro areas and 104 for the valleys.