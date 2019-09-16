Comments
SHERMAN OAKS (CBSLA) — At least one person was injured after a car tumbled off an embankment at a connector ramp from the southbound 405 Freeway to the northbound 101 Freeway Monday evening.
Los Angeles City Fire was able to extricate one person from the vehicle who was reportedly conscious and walking following the accident.
Firefighters was also seen pulling the battery out of the vehicle and dousing the area with water to prevent any sparks from lighting a fire.
The connector ramp was shut down while fire crews handles the investigation.
