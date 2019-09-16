LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The well-known tale of an L.A. legend is being retold in a whole new way.

A local pair of moms and entrepreneurs turned the life of Ritchie Valens into a bilingual children’s book.

Lil’ Libros has released their latest book, “The Life Of Ritchie,” about the singer best known for his song, “La Bamba.”

He quickly became known as the pioneer of Chicano rock.

Ritchie died in a plane crash at 17-years-old, just months into his recording career.

“This is a Mexican-American kid who looked just like us, lived here in L.A., and he wasn’t afraid to show who he was to the world,” said Lil Libros’ Patty Rodriguez.

Rodriguez and Ariana Stein are the founders of Lil’ Libros and both grew up in Lynwood.

Rodriguez found success working for Ryan Seacrest while Stein worked her way up the corporate ladder.

Both say they took on the project so that children could see themselves in the media.