LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A man was airlifted to a hospital after his car went flying off the side of Mulholland Drive in Beverly Crest.
The crash happened near Deep Canyon Drive at about 10 p.m. Sunday. A Los Angeles Fire Department helicopter found the crash and lowered a rescuer to the 50-year-old man as ground crews approached from the road, officials said.
The man, who was the only person inside the car, was hoisted up to the helicopter and was taken to a trauma center.
Authorities say he apparently hurt his ribs, but was conscious and able to communicate with rescue crews.
