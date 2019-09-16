SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) — Santa Monica police were investigating a suspicious package left in a trash can near the 1400 block of Third Street Promenade Monday evening.

The 1400 block of Third Street Promenade and 200-300 block of Santa Monica Boulevard was closed to all traffic and some shops in the area were evacuated.

The bomb squad was en route to the area just after 6 p.m.

The Santa Monica Police Department tweeted an update saying, “To ensure the safety of all the people visiting and working in the area, and in line with our standard protocol for a possible threat, we’ve evacuated the area. We understand the inconvenience and ask that you remain patient as we continue the investigation.”

A bomb squad robot could be seen from SKY9 investigating the package.