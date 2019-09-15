



— The future home of the Rams and Chargers got a new name Sunday when the financial giant Social Finance won the naming rights.

Some fans though, who are not completely familiar with the company, were a little confused by the new moniker.

CBS2/KCAL9’s Brittney Hopper went in search of fans in the know.

And for the record, it’s pronounced So-FIE and not So-FEE.

And SoFi is a name we will be hearing a lot in the future.

Said one man, “I just really don’t understand why they would name it SoFi . There are a thousand other names they could give it. Why SoFi? I dont know.”

Said another fan: “What is SoFi?! What does Sofi mean?”

It means “Social Finance” — it’s. an 8-year-old start-up company that began with student loan refinancing but now has expanded to personal and mortgage loans, mortgage refinances and wealth management services.

The company bought the exclusive naming rights to the stadium — naming the most expensive NFL stadium ever built. The company is well known in the financial technology world. And now it’s going to be very well-known to the rest of the world.

The fans didn’t seem to care what the stadium is called as long as they get to experience it.

Said one man, “Don’t matter what it’s called. Its going to be our house anyways.”

A friend of his added, “Yeah. Doesn’t matter. Doesn’t matter what it’s called.”

Whatever it is called the name is going to be on everyone’s lips for years to come and that is clearly why Social Finance wanted their name attached.

Sofi Stadium has already secured the Super Bowl in 2022, the college football national championship in 2023 and the opening / closing ceremonies of the Olympics in 2028.

It will be the first indoor – outdoor stadium that was also designed to host concerts, award shows and community gatherings.

Sofi Stadium is set to open next summer 2020.

For more on SoFi Stadium, click here.