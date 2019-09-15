



— The rock world — already dealing with the death of Eddie Money — took to social media Sunday evening to remember Cars front man Ric Ocasek.

He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame last year but as a hit maker from the mid 79s, Ocasek long ago earned respect and admiration among his peers.

Ocasek was 70 or 75 — depending on various reports.

In recent years, the prolific songwriter worked behind the scenes as a producer for such groups as Weezer.

The weezer family is devastated by the loss of our friend and mentor Ric Ocasek, who passed away Sunday. We will miss him forever, & will forever cherish the precious times we got to work and hang out with him. Rest in Peace & rock on Ric, we love you. #RIPRicOcasek #karlscorner pic.twitter.com/JcTXevr6V8 — weezer (@Weezer) September 16, 2019

RIP #RicOcasek Cars were the first band I saw that qualified as new wave — their synths and leathers were too pricey for pure punk. Long gone, of course, and now Ric too, a sweet guy. Suicide was one of several outside bands he produced: https://t.co/9Xlu2kQFRR — Kurt Loder (@kurt_loder) September 16, 2019

Sorry 2 hear about #ricocasek RIP loved his work with the band #Suicide — Billy Idol (@BillyIdol) September 16, 2019

Ahh man, say it ain’t so. I loved Ric Ocasek. What an interesting, smart, kind, funny man who made incredible records. I loved those Cars albums when I was a teenager. Perfect pop songs with those wicked elliot… https://t.co/SjtRU8OaJO — Flea (@flea333) September 16, 2019

I'm not processing the death of Ric Ocasek yet, can't even read a story about it. I didn't know him, but I think we all felt like we did kind of know him. He picked great musicians, had impeccable popular music instincts. A classic. — Kathy Valentine (@Kathy_Valentine) September 16, 2019

I’m stunned and saddened by the loss of Ric Ocasek – he was a visionary who affected the lives and hearts of everyone who listened to music in the 80s. God Speed, Ric! Keep Moving in Stereo! — RainnWilson (@rainnwilson) September 16, 2019

“You kept it going 'till the sun fell down/

You kept it going.” #RIP Ric Ocasek. — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) September 16, 2019

The Bad Brains blew my mind but when I turned their album Rock For Light over to the back & found out Ric Ocasek of The Cars produced it, my world was set on fire. After that I didn’t give a fuck about “guilty pleasures” or what other people thought was cool.

R.I.P. Ric Ocasek pic.twitter.com/2WLZQ4xvD4 — Danko Jones (@dankojones) September 16, 2019

I interviewed Ric Ocasek back in 2011 and he was a very funny, down to earth guy. I got a kick out of him describing his performance style, or lack thereof https://t.co/BU0f46675k pic.twitter.com/5qJxjN3Rca — Dan Reilly (@danreilly11) September 16, 2019

A sad RIP for Cars singer Ric Ocasek, who has passed away. Ocasek was already 34, a veteran of several Boston bands, when the Cars debuted. Their first two albums are flawless, with fleet, purposeful arrangements of Ric’s anti-romantic lyrics. — Rob Tannenbaum (@tannenbaumr) September 16, 2019

No!!! Ric Ocasek, Lead Singer of The Cars, Dead in New York at 75 https://t.co/7NDxArK5Py — Pete Yorn (@peteyorn) September 16, 2019

FYI

Ric Ocasek didn't only sing for The Cars, he was a music producer as well and was a producer for albums by Bad Brains, Weezer, Bad Religion among many others.

He also "discovered" Romeo Void who had pretty big hits with Never Say Never & Girl in Trouble

Very talented guy RIP — EvelDick (@EvelDick) September 16, 2019

