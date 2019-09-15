CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA)  —  The rock world — already dealing with the death of Eddie Money — took to social media Sunday evening to remember Cars front man Ric Ocasek.

He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame last year but as a hit maker from the mid 79s, Ocasek long ago earned respect and admiration among his peers.

Ocasek was 70 or 75 — depending on various reports.

In recent years, the prolific songwriter worked behind the scenes as a producer for such groups as Weezer.

