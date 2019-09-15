PACOIMA (CBSLA) — A second fire in a matter of months at a vacant home in Pacoima has residents on edge.

The fire broke out Saturday at the home in the 13100 block of W. Eustace Street, which has been empty for years after the homeowner passed away.

Firefighters managed to stop the blaze from spreading to nearby homes.

As a result, neighbors are voicing their concerns, indicating that those experiencing homelessness have taken over the structure.

Just a few months ago, the same property caught fire, and had been boarded up.

“The homeless just keep on moving in and moving in,” said Oreatha Joseph, a resident. “It is really dangerous. It concerns me that this property has been empty for so long and no one has done anything about it.”

It is unclear who is responsible for the property. LA County’s website says the property has been delinquent on taxes since 2015.