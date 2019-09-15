Comments
RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — Homeowners in Riverside County Sunday were keeping a close eye on a wildfire that has burned at least 200-acres in San Jacinto.
Evacuation orders remained in effect for all homes west of Cottonwood south of Mulberry, impacting hundreds of residents. The so-called Horseshoe fire was 10 percent contained.
Firefighters remained on scene overnight fighting the blaze from the air and the ground in the Juniper Flats community.
“A lot of heavy fuels here that have accumulated over the years. And obviously with the precipitation that we got this year, new grass accumulates with that heavy brush,” said Capt. Fernando Herrera of Cal Fire Riverside.
You must log in to post a comment.